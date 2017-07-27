Owners of C-viche in Bay View opening Brady Street restaurant

Kompali will specialize in tacos

by

July 27, 2017, 12:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/owners-of-c-viche-in-bay-view-opening-brady-street-restaurant/

The owners of C-viche in Bay View are planning to open a second restaurant on Brady Street in the space formerly occupied by Cempazuchi.

Interior of Cempazuchi from restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Mexican restaurant, Kompali, will open at 1205 E. Brady St. and serve several varieties of tacos, said Karlos Soriano, the owner of C-viche who will operate the restaurant.

Soriano said Kompali will not be similar to C-viche, which specializes in Peruvian small plates, but will feature some of the popular fish, ahi tuna and beef heart tacos that are served at the Bay View restaurant on Tuesday nights.

Soriano will be leasing the space on Brady Street from Milwaukee real estate developer and philanthropist Julilly Kohler, who he said is a regular at C-viche’s taco Tuesday nights and suggested opening a taqueria in the space.

“Tuesday is one of our busiest nights for tacos and we figured we must be doing something right because people like them,” Soriano said.

C-viche’s sous chef will run the kitchen when Kompali opens at the end of September.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 pm. Monday through Thursdays and until 1 a.m. on Friday on Saturdays, according to documents filed with the city.

Cempazuchi closed in January after almost 18 years in business.

The owners of C-viche in Bay View are planning to open a second restaurant on Brady Street in the space formerly occupied by Cempazuchi.

Interior of Cempazuchi from restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Mexican restaurant, Kompali, will open at 1205 E. Brady St. and serve several varieties of tacos, said Karlos Soriano, the owner of C-viche who will operate the restaurant.

Soriano said Kompali will not be similar to C-viche, which specializes in Peruvian small plates, but will feature some of the popular fish, ahi tuna and beef heart tacos that are served at the Bay View restaurant on Tuesday nights.

Soriano will be leasing the space on Brady Street from Milwaukee real estate developer and philanthropist Julilly Kohler, who he said is a regular at C-viche’s taco Tuesday nights and suggested opening a taqueria in the space.

“Tuesday is one of our busiest nights for tacos and we figured we must be doing something right because people like them,” Soriano said.

C-viche’s sous chef will run the kitchen when Kompali opens at the end of September.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 pm. Monday through Thursdays and until 1 a.m. on Friday on Saturdays, according to documents filed with the city.

Cempazuchi closed in January after almost 18 years in business.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm