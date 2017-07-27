Owners of C-viche in Bay View opening Brady Street restaurant

The owners of C-viche in Bay View are planning to open a second restaurant on Brady Street in the space formerly occupied by Cempazuchi.

The Mexican restaurant, Kompali, will open at 1205 E. Brady St. and serve several varieties of tacos, said Karlos Soriano, the owner of C-viche who will operate the restaurant.

Soriano said Kompali will not be similar to C-viche, which specializes in Peruvian small plates, but will feature some of the popular fish, ahi tuna and beef heart tacos that are served at the Bay View restaurant on Tuesday nights.

Soriano will be leasing the space on Brady Street from Milwaukee real estate developer and philanthropist Julilly Kohler, who he said is a regular at C-viche’s taco Tuesday nights and suggested opening a taqueria in the space.

“Tuesday is one of our busiest nights for tacos and we figured we must be doing something right because people like them,” Soriano said.

C-viche’s sous chef will run the kitchen when Kompali opens at the end of September.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 pm. Monday through Thursdays and until 1 a.m. on Friday on Saturdays, according to documents filed with the city.

Cempazuchi closed in January after almost 18 years in business.