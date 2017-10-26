Osteria Del Mondo, now named Osteria, will reopen in spring 2018

Osteria, an Italian restaurant in Milwaukee that closed in 2011, will reopen in the spring, earlier than owner Marc Bianchini’s original plan to reopen in summer 2018.

The restaurant will open in suite 100 of 330 E. Kilbourn Ave.’s south office tower, on the corner of Milwaukee Street and Kilbourn Avenue. Bianchini said the space is currently gutted and is ready for ground up construction once architectural plans are finalized and then, approved by the City of Milwaukee.

“We want (the restaurant) to be a surprise,” Bianchini said. “Its going to be completely different than anything the city has ever seen.”

The restaurant will have some sidewalk seating, according to a license application filed with the city.

Formerly known as Osteria Del Mondo, the restaurant operated from 1994 to July 2011 in the Knickerbocker Hotel on Milwaukee’s east side. Bianchini said excited customers call him almost everyday to inquire about the reopening.

“Everybody is excited, especially me,” he said.