Northpoint Custard to showcase traditional Wisconsin cuisine on Food Network show

Crab cakes from New York, lobster rolls from Massachusetts, and a cheese burger served with cheese curds and custard from Wisconsin are an unsuspecting trio–except when these eats are all featured on the Cooking Channel and Food Network’s first season premiere of “Seaside Snacks & Shacks.”

Bartolotta Restaurant Group’s Northpoint Custard, located on Milwaukee’s lakefront will appear on the hour-long episode that airs on the Cooking Channel tonight, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. CST.

The Food Network’s spinoff visited Milwaukee in July to film the segment that features Joe Bartolotta, The Bartolotta Restaurants owner, and Northpoint’s Quad burger–four patties and four slices of Wisconsin cheese.

Bartolotta will tour the custard stand with Sabin Lomac, the show’s host, and discuss the restaurant’s history and Lomac will dig in to a quintessential dairyland meal.

“The food scene in Milwaukee is going through a renaissance and we are so excited to be a part of that,” Kelly Mallegni, marketing manager at The Bartolotta Restaurants said. “This type of national exposure makes Milwaukee a destination to visit and we hope that when people visit our city, they get a chance to explore the food at Northpoint or any of our other restaurants.”

The episode will also review restaurants in Seaside Heights, N.J., Rockport, Mass. and Long Island, N.Y. as Lomac seeks out the best casual, seaside dining that the coasts–salt water and freshwater– have to offer.

“Seaside Snacks & Shacks” is the second Cooking Channel program this week that features Milwaukee’s food scene.

On Sept. 13, “Cheap Eats” aired an episode that featured Blue’s Egg, Hello Falafel, Lakefront Brewery, and Drink Wisconsinbly Pub & Grub as Ali Khan, the show’s host visits Milwaukee for 12 hours with a limit of $35 to spend on breakfast, lunch and dinner.