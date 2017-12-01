New small plate restaurant planned for former All Purpose site

When Bay View restauranteurs John Revord, Mitch Ciohon and Shay Linkus, in October, purchased All Purpose, a modern-American style restaurant in Walker’s Point, they had already cooked up plans for their snack bar-style concept.

A couple months later, the trio plans to open Snack Boys, a new cocktail bar and restaurant with a casual, party-like atmosphere but fine-dining-inspired small plates, slated to open in mid-December in the former All Purpose space at 814 S. 2nd St.

“This will not be a quiet sit-down restaurant by any stretch of the imagination,”Revord said.

Snack Boys’ constantly-changing menu will offer small plates and a la carte items meant for one, not meant for sharing. It will also feature unique cocktails, including a malibu bay breeze with sparkles.

“It’s true small plate,” Revord said. “With some small plates and a la carte items, you can make three to five things into a meal.”

Revord also owns Boone & Crockett bar in Bay View, located at 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. He and Mitch Ciohon, owner of Gypsy Taco, a taco truck that operates from Boone & Crockett, masterminded the idea after a visit to Toronto where they encountered many snack-bar style restaurants.

“It’s a style that Mitch and I love to eat from,” co-owner John Revord said. “I like to be able to order everything on the menu. This will be a place that you could probably sit down with a buddy and get to try the whole menu in one visit.”

The bar at the front of the restaurant will be split, functioning as a beverage bar on one end and a raw bar, serving oysters and other raw options, on the other end.

Revord and Ciohon bought the 814 S. 2nd St. space from Justin Anthony, owner of former All Purpose, when they heard he was leaving the industry. Linkus, former chef at The Vanguard in Bay View, joined the pair shortly after.

Upon purchase, some unexpected renovations to the space’s structure, including its tiling, were required to meet building code but were a setback to the opening process, Revord said.

The restaurant’s announcement of its official opening date awaits the City of Milwaukee license hearing on Dec. 5.