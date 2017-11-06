New poke restaurant planned for Wauwatosa

Ren Poke, a new poke restaurant is being considered for Wauwatosa, according city Plan Commission documents.

The sit down restaurant, to be located at 1469 Underwood Ave., would be open daily for lunch and dinner, serving food that would be cold prepared or microwave heated and served in disposable containers. Nonalcoholic beverages would be available.

The space would seat up to 49 people and offer outdoor sidewalk seating. Currently vacant, site was previously occupied by Wauwatosa-based florist The Flower Lady until about a year ago, when the business moved one block away to 1417 Underwood Ave.

Ren Poke owner Ren Zhang plans to employ three to four employees. Zhang was not immediately available for comment.

The restaurant’s building is owned by Mark Schraith of Milano Properties LLC.