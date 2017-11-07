New pizzeria opens in Hales Corners

Restaurant is owned by former owners of Jake's Deli

by

November 07, 2017, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/new-pizzeria-opens-in-hales-corners/

9th Slice Pizza Co., a new Hales Corners pizza shop, is now open at 5620 S. 108th St. and made about 200 pizzas during its Nov. 6 grand opening.

The fast-casual restaurant, open daily for lunch and dinner, bakes specialty and make-your-own pizzas in an Italian-imported Italforni oven– the only one in Wisconsin.

The oven uses narrowly-cut stone slats on a conveyor to cook any-sized pizza in less than three minutes. The automatic conveyor feature eliminates the need for an employee to manually handle the pizza as it bakes, co-owner Gary Plassmeyer said.

“It is such a unique pizza,” Plassmeyer said. “No one else is doing this.”

Plassmeyer and Andrew Baer, former owners of Milwaukee-based Jake’s Deli, co-own and operate 9th Slice. They first designed the concept about three years ago after attending a pizza convention in Las Vegas.

They officially launched the business at the end of last year and hope to eventually sell 9th Slice franchises around the midwest.

Plassmeyer and Baer owned Jake’s Deli from 2009 to 2015, before it was purchased in 2016 by Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group.

9th Slice offers carry-out or dine-in options and will eventually offer delivery service and an app, Plassmeyer said.

Besides pies, 9th Slice’s menu offers a selection of both Italian and American-style appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, and desserts. Its full bar is available to dine-in customers.

The Nov. 6 opening follows an eight-month build-out and remodeling project on an already-existing strip mall building that now– post-expansion– is 3,200 square feet. Renovations to the corner space included a concrete floor, new walls and windows, and bar and kitchen installations. The exterior construction is still in its final stages.

Plassmeyer said the restaurant’s construction and opening took longer than expected but he and Baer are excited to now be open.

 

9th Slice Pizza Co., a new Hales Corners pizza shop, is now open at 5620 S. 108th St. and made about 200 pizzas during its Nov. 6 grand opening.

The fast-casual restaurant, open daily for lunch and dinner, bakes specialty and make-your-own pizzas in an Italian-imported Italforni oven– the only one in Wisconsin.

The oven uses narrowly-cut stone slats on a conveyor to cook any-sized pizza in less than three minutes. The automatic conveyor feature eliminates the need for an employee to manually handle the pizza as it bakes, co-owner Gary Plassmeyer said.

“It is such a unique pizza,” Plassmeyer said. “No one else is doing this.”

Plassmeyer and Andrew Baer, former owners of Milwaukee-based Jake’s Deli, co-own and operate 9th Slice. They first designed the concept about three years ago after attending a pizza convention in Las Vegas.

They officially launched the business at the end of last year and hope to eventually sell 9th Slice franchises around the midwest.

Plassmeyer and Baer owned Jake’s Deli from 2009 to 2015, before it was purchased in 2016 by Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group.

9th Slice offers carry-out or dine-in options and will eventually offer delivery service and an app, Plassmeyer said.

Besides pies, 9th Slice’s menu offers a selection of both Italian and American-style appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, and desserts. Its full bar is available to dine-in customers.

The Nov. 6 opening follows an eight-month build-out and remodeling project on an already-existing strip mall building that now– post-expansion– is 3,200 square feet. Renovations to the corner space included a concrete floor, new walls and windows, and bar and kitchen installations. The exterior construction is still in its final stages.

Plassmeyer said the restaurant’s construction and opening took longer than expected but he and Baer are excited to now be open.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WI Servant Leader City Tour-Building the Engaged Enterprise
Wisconsin Lutheran College

11/07/201710:00 am-12:00 pm

"Building the Engaged Enterprise" Interactive workshop
WLC

11/07/20171:30 pm-5:00 pm

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am