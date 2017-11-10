New Mexican restaurant planned for Walker’s Point

After a year of vacancy, the Walker’s Point space formerly occupied by French restaurant Chez Jaques could house a Mexican restaurant by the start of next year.

Chez Jaques permanently closed last October after operating for 10 years at the 1022 S. 1st St. site. Owner Jacque Chaumet still owns the building.

Owners of the new restaurant are mother-son duo Kevin Lopez and Judith Figueroa of El Grupo E&A LLC. They recently signed an eight-year lease for the space, expecting to open the restaurant on Jan. 1, according to a City of Milwaukee license application.

Both Lopez and Figueroa could not be immediately reached for comment.

On the application, Lopez described his new concept as an “above average, traditional Mexican restaurant” and indicated he has worked in the restaurant industry for over 14 years.

The full-service restaurant and tavern will serve food and alcohol, operating daily with extended hours until 4 a.m. It will also offer sidewalk seating.

Lopez and Figueroa plan to install a new stove, replacing the site’s current stove, and a flat top grill, according to the license application.