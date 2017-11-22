New bar and restaurant proposed for former Pastiche site in Bay View

Second restaurant proposal for the space this year, first one fell through

November 22, 2017, 12:53 PM

The former Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar restaurant site in Bay View.

Belli’s Bar & Grill, a new casual dining restaurant that would feature karaoke, dancing and live music, among other entertainment is proposed for the former Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar restaurant site in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

The 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. space was supposed to house new diner-style restaurant, BV 3001 Restaurant and Lounge, by August or early September after Troy Schoenrock, former owner and chef of The Lakeside Restaurant and Lounge in Mukwonago applied for a liquor license in June.

Schoenrock said he still possesses the liquor license for the space but his plans to open the restaurant fell through after a dispute with the building’s landlord, Mario Malacara of Bad Face LLC. The conflict prevented the space from undergoing the City of Milwaukee’s building inspection, which is necessary to opening a restaurant, Schoenrock said. Malacara was not immediately available for comment.

Pastiche Bistro closed in August 2016 and moved into Hotel Metro downtown after operating for six years in the Bay View location. The building has undergone renovations since the restaurant closed.

Belli’s Bar & Grill owner Charmice Dodson, 44, of Greenfield, operating under Patton Legacy II LLC, plans to open the new restaurant– described as “a relaxed environment that provides both food/beverage (alcohol) to consumers.” Dodson was not immediately available for comment.

The application indicates the two-story space will also function as a cocktail lounge and private, fraternal or veterans club. The restaurant would operate daily for lunch and dinner and would close at 11:30 p.m.

A disc jockey, a jukebox, bands, comedy acts, poetry readings, and patron contests are included on the list of the restaurant’s entertainment offerings.

Dodson signed a three-year lease for the space with no plans to remodel the space or upgrade equipment.

