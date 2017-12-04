Mangia Wine Bar in Kenosha to close after 29 years

Italian restaurant Magia Wine Bar in Kenosha will close its doors next month after 29 years of operation.

On Saturday, the restaurant posted the announcement on its Facebook page: “We’ve had a great run, but the time has come for a change. Thank you to all our guests, many who have become dear friends for life. To all who have come through our doors, thank you for making us a part of your lives and celebrations. We couldn’t have done it without your support. As for what’s next…stay tuned.”

The restaurant, located at 5717 Sheridan Road, will have its last service day on Jan. 14. It is open Wednesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner and on Sunday for brunch. Mangia offers a variety of fine wines and serves a wide selection of Italian dishes, including pizza that is made in an authentic wood-burning oven.

Brothers Gino and Tony, and their father, Gene Mantuano opened Mangia in 1988. Two years later, they expanded the restaurant, occupying three small buildings and offering an outdoor patio, according to the restaurant’s website.

Mangia is still family-owned and operated and has seen three generations of family ownership.