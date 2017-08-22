Little DeMarinis pizza restaurant in Bay View closing

Owners have not renewed lease that expires in June 2018

by

August 22, 2017, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/little-demarinis-pizza-restaurant-in-bay-view-closing/

Little DeMarinis, a popular Bay View pizzeria that replaced longtime neighborhood mainstay Mama DeMarinis in 2014, will close next year.

Little DeMarinis will close in June 2018.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Veronica Cieslak, said after careful consideration, she decided not to renew the lease at 2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., which expires at the end of June 2018.

Cieslak opened Little DeMarinis two years after Mama DeMarinis closed. Her grandparents founded the restaurant in the 1950s and it was later owned by Cieslak’s mother and aunt.

When Cieslak opened Little DeMarinis, she used the original recipes from Mama Demarinis.

Cieslak said opening the restaurant was a way to keep the tradition going, but she feels she jumped the gun at this time in her life.

“I was motivated by emotion when we decided to open Little DeMarinis Pizza,” Cieslak said in an email. “Even though I didn’t have any experience running the original DeMarinis nor Mama DeMarinis, I quickly realized that I was just not ready to let the tradition that my grandparents created, and my mother and aunt worked so hard for, end so abruptly.”

Cieslak said she has learned many things along the way, but her daughters are young and she doesn’t want to lose any more time with them.

“When we first opened the restaurant, we were committed to working non-stop,” Cieslak said. “As the restaurant became more routine, we were extremely fortunate to have amazing managers who stepped up to oversee many of the day-to-day operations of the restaurant. With that being said, it’s not the same as us being 100 percent hands-on, as any business needs and deserves. It was definitely a learning process for us, and I want to thank all of our amazing customers for sticking with us.”

Cieslak is hoping the restaurant will remain open and is willing to share the recipes with someone who wants to take over the business. She asks anyone interested to contact her at littledemarinis@gmail.com.

Little DeMarinis, a popular Bay View pizzeria that replaced longtime neighborhood mainstay Mama DeMarinis in 2014, will close next year.

Little DeMarinis will close in June 2018.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Veronica Cieslak, said after careful consideration, she decided not to renew the lease at 2860 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., which expires at the end of June 2018.

Cieslak opened Little DeMarinis two years after Mama DeMarinis closed. Her grandparents founded the restaurant in the 1950s and it was later owned by Cieslak’s mother and aunt.

When Cieslak opened Little DeMarinis, she used the original recipes from Mama Demarinis.

Cieslak said opening the restaurant was a way to keep the tradition going, but she feels she jumped the gun at this time in her life.

“I was motivated by emotion when we decided to open Little DeMarinis Pizza,” Cieslak said in an email. “Even though I didn’t have any experience running the original DeMarinis nor Mama DeMarinis, I quickly realized that I was just not ready to let the tradition that my grandparents created, and my mother and aunt worked so hard for, end so abruptly.”

Cieslak said she has learned many things along the way, but her daughters are young and she doesn’t want to lose any more time with them.

“When we first opened the restaurant, we were committed to working non-stop,” Cieslak said. “As the restaurant became more routine, we were extremely fortunate to have amazing managers who stepped up to oversee many of the day-to-day operations of the restaurant. With that being said, it’s not the same as us being 100 percent hands-on, as any business needs and deserves. It was definitely a learning process for us, and I want to thank all of our amazing customers for sticking with us.”

Cieslak is hoping the restaurant will remain open and is willing to share the recipes with someone who wants to take over the business. She asks anyone interested to contact her at littledemarinis@gmail.com.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm