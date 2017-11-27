La Fuente shutters Walker’s Point restaurant operation, but remains open for events

Its Wauwatosa restaurant location remains open

by

November 27, 2017, 12:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/la-fuente-shutters-walkers-point-restaurant-operation-but-remains-open-for-events/

La Fuente was located at 625 S. 6th St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

La Fuente, a Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, closed its restaurant operations yesterday and will now operate exclusively as a venue for large events.

The restaurant, located at 625 S. 6th St., made the announcement on Saturday via Facebook: “La Fuente at 625 S. 5th will only be open for banquet hall rentals and large party events starting Nov. 26th. We can provide buffet options or just a great space for any occasion with plenty of parking.”

La Fuente opened its Walker’s Point location in 1991 and has since opened locations in Wauwatosa, at 9155 W. Bluemound Road, and in Waukesha, at 2423 Kossow Road, which recently closed. The Wauwatosa location remains open daily, serving lunch and dinner.

Owner Jose Zarate, in 2016, purchased a former auto repair shop next to La Fuente at 607 S. Fifth St., with plans to renovate it into an events facility, but the plans fell through. It would have held up to 460 people. Zarate was not immediately available for comment.

La Fuente is the second long-time Mexican restaurant to close on South Fifth Street in the past two years.

La Perla, which opened in 1995 at 734 S. 5th St., closed its doors in July, 2016 when owners JoAnne and Nick Anton sold the restaurant and the building to Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors. Hamburger Mary’s relocated from its Bay View location to the former La Perla space.

La Fuente was located at 625 S. 6th St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

La Fuente, a Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, closed its restaurant operations yesterday and will now operate exclusively as a venue for large events.

The restaurant, located at 625 S. 6th St., made the announcement on Saturday via Facebook: “La Fuente at 625 S. 5th will only be open for banquet hall rentals and large party events starting Nov. 26th. We can provide buffet options or just a great space for any occasion with plenty of parking.”

La Fuente opened its Walker’s Point location in 1991 and has since opened locations in Wauwatosa, at 9155 W. Bluemound Road, and in Waukesha, at 2423 Kossow Road, which recently closed. The Wauwatosa location remains open daily, serving lunch and dinner.

Owner Jose Zarate, in 2016, purchased a former auto repair shop next to La Fuente at 607 S. Fifth St., with plans to renovate it into an events facility, but the plans fell through. It would have held up to 460 people. Zarate was not immediately available for comment.

La Fuente is the second long-time Mexican restaurant to close on South Fifth Street in the past two years.

La Perla, which opened in 1995 at 734 S. 5th St., closed its doors in July, 2016 when owners JoAnne and Nick Anton sold the restaurant and the building to Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors. Hamburger Mary’s relocated from its Bay View location to the former La Perla space.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How much do you plan to spend on Christmas gifts this year?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Mental health at your fingertips (literally)
Mental health at your fingertips (literally)

Convenient access for non-emergency health issues

by Paul Nobile

Relying on solvency opinions
Relying on solvency opinions

Considerations for company boards

by Bryan Browning

Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens
Design inspiration: Brooks Stevens

Design driven by function will pay for itself many times over

by Sam Hochberg

Goodwill hunting
Goodwill hunting

Considering the fair value reporting impacts of FASB’s change to impairment testing

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm