Jet's Pizza to open location on Milwaukee's East Side

Restaurant will be the franchise's seventh location in Wisconsin

October 24, 2017, 1:50 PM

Jet’s Pizza may be coming to a space in Milwaukee at 1857 E. Kenilworth Place, just west of the Landmark Oriental Theater. The restaurant would open where Latitude Apartments’ office space is currently located, on the ground floor of the Latitude Apartments building.

Applications for food dealer-restaurant and extended hours establishment licenses were filed on Oct. 23 with the City of Milwaukee License Division.

According to Jet’s Pizza’s website, the location on Kenilworth is “coming soon” and online ordering service at the location is also “coming soon.”

The Sterling Heights, MI-based company operates six other franchise locations throughout Wisconsin in Brookfield, Fond du Lac, Glendale, Little Chute, Middleton and West Allis and operates over 400 locations in 20 states.

