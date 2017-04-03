Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opening first Wisconsin store at The Corners

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will open its first Wisconsin location at The Corners of Brookfield mixed-use development this summer.

The Scottsdale-Arizona-based pizza chain, known for coal-fired brick oven thin crust pizza and calzones, will be located west of Von Maur, on Market Square.

Grimaldi’s has 50 locations across the United States. The restaurant’s interior is currently under construction in the Town of Brookfield.

“We have had our eye on the development for some time, and we are so pleased to bring our distinctive and truly authentic pizza to Wisconsin as the latest tenant of The Corners,” said Joey Ciolli, Grimaldi’s chief executive officer. “We are excited to introduce our concept to the Midwest.”

Other restaurants already announced at The Corners include BelAir Cantina and Café Hollander. Von Maur, The Corners anchor tenant, will open at 9:45 a.m. April 8.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grimaldi’s to The Corners and anticipate it will be another unique offering and attraction to add to the vibrant atmosphere we are aiming to create for shoppers, visitors and residents alike,” said Robert Gould, vice president of U.S. Operations for IM Properties. “I believe Grimaldi’s will quickly develop a large local fan base.”