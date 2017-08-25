Grate Mac & Cheese opens at Whitestone Station development Tuesday

Roaring Fork Restaurant Group launching new fast-casual concept in Falls

by

August 25, 2017, 12:51 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/grate-mac-cheese-opens-at-whitestone-station-development-tuesday/

Cheese lovers have a new option Tuesday when Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the Milwaukee-based Qdoba Mexican franchisee, debuts its newest concept: gourmet macaroni and cheese.

Buffalo chicken mac and cheese at Grate Modern Mac & Cheese.

Grate Mac & Cheese will open in the Whitestone Station development in Menomonee Falls at N92 W16125 Falls Parkway, off Highway 41.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant features 10 to 12 types of mac and cheese including buffalo chicken, chicken bacon jalapeno ranch and green chili pepper jack.

Roaring Fork has partnered with the award-winning, third-generation Master Cheesemakers at Renard’s Cheese in Door County to purchase its cheese and several other local sources including Sassy Cow Creamery, Klement’s Sausage and Kemps for its ingredients.

“After more than a year of thought and preparation for this new restaurant concept, it is so satisfying to celebrate the grand opening of Grate Modern Mac and Cheese,” said Abby Hansen, director of marketing at Roaring Fork. “Bringing our twist on the tradition and comfort of macaroni and cheese to southeastern Wisconsin has really been a labor of love.”

The new restaurant employs about 35 people and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cheese lovers have a new option Tuesday when Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the Milwaukee-based Qdoba Mexican franchisee, debuts its newest concept: gourmet macaroni and cheese.

Buffalo chicken mac and cheese at Grate Modern Mac & Cheese.

Grate Mac & Cheese will open in the Whitestone Station development in Menomonee Falls at N92 W16125 Falls Parkway, off Highway 41.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant features 10 to 12 types of mac and cheese including buffalo chicken, chicken bacon jalapeno ranch and green chili pepper jack.

Roaring Fork has partnered with the award-winning, third-generation Master Cheesemakers at Renard’s Cheese in Door County to purchase its cheese and several other local sources including Sassy Cow Creamery, Klement’s Sausage and Kemps for its ingredients.

“After more than a year of thought and preparation for this new restaurant concept, it is so satisfying to celebrate the grand opening of Grate Modern Mac and Cheese,” said Abby Hansen, director of marketing at Roaring Fork. “Bringing our twist on the tradition and comfort of macaroni and cheese to southeastern Wisconsin has really been a labor of love.”

The new restaurant employs about 35 people and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Tri-Phase Automaton Technology Fair 2017
Tri-Phase Automation

08/29/20179:00 am-3:00 pm

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm