Grate Mac & Cheese opens at Whitestone Station development Tuesday

Cheese lovers have a new option Tuesday when Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the Milwaukee-based Qdoba Mexican franchisee, debuts its newest concept: gourmet macaroni and cheese.

Grate Mac & Cheese will open in the Whitestone Station development in Menomonee Falls at N92 W16125 Falls Parkway, off Highway 41.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant features 10 to 12 types of mac and cheese including buffalo chicken, chicken bacon jalapeno ranch and green chili pepper jack.

Roaring Fork has partnered with the award-winning, third-generation Master Cheesemakers at Renard’s Cheese in Door County to purchase its cheese and several other local sources including Sassy Cow Creamery, Klement’s Sausage and Kemps for its ingredients.

“After more than a year of thought and preparation for this new restaurant concept, it is so satisfying to celebrate the grand opening of Grate Modern Mac and Cheese,” said Abby Hansen, director of marketing at Roaring Fork. “Bringing our twist on the tradition and comfort of macaroni and cheese to southeastern Wisconsin has really been a labor of love.”

The new restaurant employs about 35 people and is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.