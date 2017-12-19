Grassroots Salad Company to open downtown location

Grassroots Salad Company, a fast casual restaurant concept located at Brookfield Square Mall serving made-to-go salads, wraps and juices, will open a downtown location in March at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. in the Chase Tower.

The ground floor retail space formerly housed Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a Delaware-based deli franchise that quietly shuttered its Milwaukee location last month after operating for eight years.

“We are really excited to be opening (downtown) in the spring,” co-owner Peter Liapis said. “Our food is healthy but we know it has to be tasty, too. That’s why working with our chef and with the menu to create that differentiates us from our competition.”

Liapis owns Grassroots with his brother Louie Liapis. When creating the “farm to counter” concept, the two were inspired by their summers spent on their grandfather’s farm.

Grassroots offers a selection of freshly-squeezed juices, speciality salads including Caesar, Asian and Market Cobb, and custom salads with 33 choices of toppings and 8,436 possible salad combinations, according to its website.

The restaurant plans to install new equipment and deep clean and slightly renovate the space before opening in spring.

“We are have a unique atmosphere that we look forward to creating at the new location,” Liapis said. “We are also looking to display some cool outdoor sculptures and are working with the Chase Tower on that.”