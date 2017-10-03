Chicago’s DMK Burger Bar to open franchises in Milwaukee area

Locations in Madison, Appleton, Door County and Green Bay also possible

by

October 03, 2017, 12:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/chicagos-dmk-burger-bar-to-open-franchises-in-milwaukee-area/

Chicago-based DMK Burger Bar wants to open at least four locations in the greater Milwaukee area as part of the restaurant’s new franchise program and plan to expand globally– starting with the Midwest.

DMK plans to select franchise partners in the upcoming months and open the first Milwaukee location in 2018. The restaurant is reviewing franchise applications for the Milwaukee area and for Madison.

Morton, Kornick and Grossman.

The restaurant wants to open a franchise in both Madison and Appleton and said it would consider opening locations in Door county and Green Bay.

“As (Wisconsin) continues to grow, we want to grow with it and will consider other markets as well as more homes, schools, hospitals and shopping centers are built,” David Grossman, DMK Burger Bar partner said. 

In January, Grossman joined DMK co-owners David Morton and Michael Kornick to help start the franchise program. He is the former president of Chicago-based Fresh Food Management.

“There has been pent-up demand for more DMK Burger Bars for years. Longtime local customers and visitors to Chicago would often approach us to please franchise the premium burger concept,” Morton said. “We know the model and culture we’ve created are just as crave-able as the menu items we serve.”

DMK Burger Bar first opened in 2009 and now operates five locations in the greater Chicago-area and is the largest non-grocer buyer of grass-fed beef in the Midwest. Its offerings are also sold at Soldier Field.

The restaurant is best known for its beef burgers, veggie burgers, french fries and milkshakes which have been featured on the Food Network and recognized by several Chicago-based and national publications including the Chicago Tribune and Bon Appetit magazine.

“If you care about sourcing, sustainability and philanthropy and enjoy delicious burgers, DMK Burger Bar is the franchise opportunity you’ve been waiting for,” Grossman said.

Chicago-based DMK Burger Bar wants to open at least four locations in the greater Milwaukee area as part of the restaurant’s new franchise program and plan to expand globally– starting with the Midwest.

DMK plans to select franchise partners in the upcoming months and open the first Milwaukee location in 2018. The restaurant is reviewing franchise applications for the Milwaukee area and for Madison.

Morton, Kornick and Grossman.

The restaurant wants to open a franchise in both Madison and Appleton and said it would consider opening locations in Door county and Green Bay.

“As (Wisconsin) continues to grow, we want to grow with it and will consider other markets as well as more homes, schools, hospitals and shopping centers are built,” David Grossman, DMK Burger Bar partner said. 

In January, Grossman joined DMK co-owners David Morton and Michael Kornick to help start the franchise program. He is the former president of Chicago-based Fresh Food Management.

“There has been pent-up demand for more DMK Burger Bars for years. Longtime local customers and visitors to Chicago would often approach us to please franchise the premium burger concept,” Morton said. “We know the model and culture we’ve created are just as crave-able as the menu items we serve.”

DMK Burger Bar first opened in 2009 and now operates five locations in the greater Chicago-area and is the largest non-grocer buyer of grass-fed beef in the Midwest. Its offerings are also sold at Soldier Field.

The restaurant is best known for its beef burgers, veggie burgers, french fries and milkshakes which have been featured on the Food Network and recognized by several Chicago-based and national publications including the Chicago Tribune and Bon Appetit magazine.

“If you care about sourcing, sustainability and philanthropy and enjoy delicious burgers, DMK Burger Bar is the franchise opportunity you’ve been waiting for,” Grossman said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum's Annual Gala
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

10/07/20176:00 pm-11:30 pm

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am