Chicago’s DMK Burger Bar to open franchises in Milwaukee area

Chicago-based DMK Burger Bar wants to open at least four locations in the greater Milwaukee area as part of the restaurant’s new franchise program and plan to expand globally– starting with the Midwest.

DMK plans to select franchise partners in the upcoming months and open the first Milwaukee location in 2018. The restaurant is reviewing franchise applications for the Milwaukee area and for Madison.

The restaurant wants to open a franchise in both Madison and Appleton and said it would consider opening locations in Door county and Green Bay.

“As (Wisconsin) continues to grow, we want to grow with it and will consider other markets as well as more homes, schools, hospitals and shopping centers are built,” David Grossman, DMK Burger Bar partner said.

In January, Grossman joined DMK co-owners David Morton and Michael Kornick to help start the franchise program. He is the former president of Chicago-based Fresh Food Management.

“There has been pent-up demand for more DMK Burger Bars for years. Longtime local customers and visitors to Chicago would often approach us to please franchise the premium burger concept,” Morton said. “We know the model and culture we’ve created are just as crave-able as the menu items we serve.”

DMK Burger Bar first opened in 2009 and now operates five locations in the greater Chicago-area and is the largest non-grocer buyer of grass-fed beef in the Midwest. Its offerings are also sold at Soldier Field.

The restaurant is best known for its beef burgers, veggie burgers, french fries and milkshakes which have been featured on the Food Network and recognized by several Chicago-based and national publications including the Chicago Tribune and Bon Appetit magazine.

“If you care about sourcing, sustainability and philanthropy and enjoy delicious burgers, DMK Burger Bar is the franchise opportunity you’ve been waiting for,” Grossman said.