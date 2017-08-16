Chicago Poke company expanding to Third Ward, Downer Avenue

Aloha Poke Co., which has locations all over the Chicago area, is planning to open two restaurants in Milwaukee adding to the city’s growing poke scene.

The company is planning to open stores in the Historic Third Ward and at 3116 N. Downer Ave., near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to a company spokesman.

The exact Third Ward location and opening dates will be announced at a later time, the spokesman said.

Aloha Poke was first launched in 2016 and has grown rapidly. The company is planning to open four more locations in the city of Chicago and the Chicago suburbs by the end of the year.

Aloha Poke is also opening locations in California, Colorado, Arizona and Minnesota and Florida.

Poke has become a popular Milwaukee dining choice over the last year.

The owner of Fresh Fin Poke, the East Side Milwaukee restaurant that opened last fall on the site of the original Pizza Man, is planning to open a second location in the Historic Third Ward.

And the owners of The National café and Float Milwaukee in Walker’s Point opened Bowls, at 207 W. Freshwater Way last year, which also serves poke.