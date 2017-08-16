Chicago Poke company expanding to Third Ward, Downer Avenue

Aloha Poke Co. joins growing number of poke restaurants in Milwaukee

by

August 16, 2017, 2:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/chicago-poke-company-expanding-to-third-ward-downer-avenue/

Aloha Poke Co., which has locations all over the Chicago area, is planning to open two restaurants in Milwaukee adding to the city’s growing poke scene.

The company is planning to open stores in the Historic Third Ward and at 3116 N. Downer Ave., near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to a company spokesman.

The exact Third Ward location and opening dates will be announced at a later time, the spokesman said.

Aloha Poke was first launched in 2016 and has grown rapidly. The company is planning to open four more locations in the city of Chicago and the Chicago suburbs by the end of the year.

Aloha Poke is also opening locations in California, Colorado, Arizona and Minnesota and Florida.

Poke has become a popular Milwaukee dining choice over the last year.

The owner of Fresh Fin Poke, the East Side Milwaukee restaurant that opened last fall on the site of the original Pizza Man, is planning to open a second location in the Historic Third Ward.

And the owners of The National café and Float Milwaukee in Walker’s Point opened Bowls, at 207 W. Freshwater Way last year, which also serves poke.

Aloha Poke Co., which has locations all over the Chicago area, is planning to open two restaurants in Milwaukee adding to the city’s growing poke scene.

The company is planning to open stores in the Historic Third Ward and at 3116 N. Downer Ave., near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, according to a company spokesman.

The exact Third Ward location and opening dates will be announced at a later time, the spokesman said.

Aloha Poke was first launched in 2016 and has grown rapidly. The company is planning to open four more locations in the city of Chicago and the Chicago suburbs by the end of the year.

Aloha Poke is also opening locations in California, Colorado, Arizona and Minnesota and Florida.

Poke has become a popular Milwaukee dining choice over the last year.

The owner of Fresh Fin Poke, the East Side Milwaukee restaurant that opened last fall on the site of the original Pizza Man, is planning to open a second location in the Historic Third Ward.

And the owners of The National café and Float Milwaukee in Walker’s Point opened Bowls, at 207 W. Freshwater Way last year, which also serves poke.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think the group trying to bring back Midwest Express will be successful?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm