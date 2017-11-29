Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop closes downtown location

Delaware-based deli franchise Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop recently closed its downtown Milwaukee location but plans to soon open another area location.

“Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop decided to close a shop in the Milwaukee area but we love Milwaukee, and are committed to bringing quality subs to people across the country,” Ashley Morris, Capriotti’s CEO said in a statement. “Rest assured, the Greatest Sandwich in America will be back in the area soon, no doubt about it.”

The restaurant opened its first Wisconsin location in 2009, occupying a ground floor space in the Chase Tower building, located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. Capriotti’s has since opened a second Wisconsin location in Madison, located at 902 Regent St.

Capriotti’s has over 100 franchise locations in 18 states.