California-based pizzeria chain proposed for Glendale

Los Angeles-based fast casual restaurant Pizza Studio is planning to add a location at 6969 N. Port Washington Road in Glendale.

Founded in 2013, Pizza Studio operates over 30 franchise locations in eight states. This location would be its first franchise in Wisconsin.

The restaurant, proposing to open by February or March, would occupy a former Cartridge World space at the Glendale Market and would complete construction on the 1,537-square-foot space by January, according to the City of Glendale’s Plan Commission meeting agenda.

Pizza Studio would serve its signature and make your own pizzas, a selection of salads, and bottled beer and wine. It would operate daily for lunch and dinner, offering delivery service through UberEATS.

The space would seat up to 42 people and possibly provide outdoor seating along the restaurant’s south and west sides. Pizza Studio would join other establishments including Jimmy John’s, Stone Creek Coffee, Dr. Dawg and Samurai Sushi Hibachi Restaurant at its Glendale Market location.

The agenda cited Aaron Hurvitz, operating principal at Fast Casual Development LLC, as the franchise owner. Hurvitz’s proposal will be reviewed at the Plan Commission’s Dec. 5 meeting.