Cafe Benelux closing for renovations March 5

Café Benelux in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward will close March 5 through March 17 for renovations, marking the third time The Lowlands Group has closed a restaurant in recent months to make updates.

Café Benelux has been open since June 2011.

The renovations will include expanding seating and redesigning the bar to update the number of draught lines from 30 to 36.

Milwaukee-based Lowlands Group renovated its Café Hollander locations in Wauwatosa and the East Side of Milwaukee recently. The company wants to complete the renovations to Café Benelux before the patio season starts, said Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing at Lowlands Group

“Ever since we opened our doors in the Third Ward, Café Benelux has been one of our most consistently busy cafés,” Herwig said. “Between our unique rooftop deck, the proximity to the Milwaukee Public Market, and everything the Third Ward has to offer, we have seen an amazing amount of traffic over the past few years.”