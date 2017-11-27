Brazilian steakhouse restaurant opens today in Wauwatosa

Dallas-based, family-owned restaurant chain Texas de Brazil opens its first Wisconsin location today at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The 2550 N. Mayfair Road location is the former McCormick & Schmick’s space, which has been vacant since the Portland, Ore.-based seafood restaurant closed in July, 2016.

Texas de Brazil, after filing plans with the city of Wauwatosa, announced in March it would open the new restaurant.

“It is always exciting to introduce new guests to our authentic churrasco and genuine service and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the community,” Salim Asrawi, chief operating officer at Texas de Brazil said.

The restaurant’s 10,000 square-foot space can fit over 300 guests and features a 50-item salad area, open grill kitchen, wine cellar, lounge, and private dining area for up to 60 people. The southern Brazil and Texas-inspired menu features several types of grilled meat and an award-winning wine list.

Texas de Brazil in Wauwatosa is one of almost 50 locations throughout 19 states. The restaurant also has international locations in seven countries.