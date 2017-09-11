Blue’s Egg owners planning second location in Shorewood

Opening slated for April 2018

by

September 11, 2017, 11:57 AM

The owners of Blue’s Egg restaurant on Milwaukee’s west side are planning a second location in Shorewood.

Blue’s Egg, 317 N. 76th St. from company’s Facebook page.

Black Shoe Hospitality co-owners Dan Sidner and chef Joe Muench, who also operate Maxie’s and Story Hill BKC, are planning to open the second Blue’s Egg at the Mosaic Building at 4151 N. Oakland Ave, said John Buchel, company spokesman.

“For years, everyone has said they want a Blue’s Egg in their neighborhood,” Buchel said. “I think that is a testament to Dan and Joe caring about what we put out and caring about the community where we are located.”

Sidner said nothing is finalized yet, but he has been in talks with General Capital, owner of the building, and the city of Shorewood, and he is hoping the project is viable.

The restaurant would be located on the corner of East Olive Street and North Oakland Avenue in a 3,881-square-foot first floor retail space of a mixed-use development that includes 96 apartments on the upper levels.

The space also includes a patio, which Sidner is hoping to enclose. That would add another 800 square feet.

Other retailers at the development include MOD Pizza, Orangetheory Fitness, Wisconsin Vision and Bentley’s Pet Stuff.

If all goes as planned, Blue’s Egg is slated to open in April 2018.

The Milwaukee restaurant, which opened in 2010, seats about 100. The Shorewood establishment will seat about 120 and include and outdoor patio, similar to the Milwaukee restaurant.

The menu will be the same but the daily and monthly specials could differ, Buchel said.

