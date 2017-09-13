Blaze Pizza location to open in Mount Pleasant

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, a Pasadena, Calif.-based restaurant chain will open a location at 5423 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 14 and will offer free build-your-own pizzas on Sept. 15 to celebrate its grand opening.

The offer, running from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., applies to customers who follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

With a 2,400 square foot interior that seats 50 people and an exterior patio, the location will be Wisconsin’s third Blaze Pizza restaurant and one of over 200 locations in 34 states and Canada.

The restaurant’s menu offers signature and customizable thin crust pizzas baked in an open-flame oven. Mount Pleasant’s location will also offer a selection of wine and draft beer.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple — we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president and CEO at Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”

Blaze Pizza plans to partner with local schools, sports clubs and other organizations to host fundraising events at the new location. Twenty percent of those events’ proceeds will be donated to local organizations as part of the restaurant’s fundraiser program.