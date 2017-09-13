Bartolotta’s opens Mr. B’s steakhouse in Mequon, promotes general manager

Restaurant is a more formal dining option than former Joey Gerard's Supper Club

by

September 13, 2017, 1:26 PM

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group will open a second Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse location on Sept. 14 in Mequon with Zoe Lord, the former assistant general manager at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, as its general manager. 

Joe Bartolotta

Located at 1120 N. Cedarburg Road, the restaurant is the former Bartolotta’s Joey Gerard’s Supper Club that closed Aug. 14. The site was renovated to resemble Mr. B’s in Brookfield, which opened in 1999.

The renovation replaced the restaurant’s flooring, lighting and artwork, and installed a wine cellar that holds over 200 varieties of wine.

“Mr. B’s provides the growing business community in Milwaukee and Mequon a space that is more appropriate for corporate dining and mid-week business. The entire team is excited to see the new Mequon location of Mr. B’s come to life and be a vibrant part of the Mequon community,” Joe Bartolotta, owner of The Bartolotta Restaurant Group said. 

The menu, created by the restaurant’s executive chef, Amber Dorszynski and corporate executive chef Adam Siegel, is similar to that of the Brookfield location. Its featured items include bone-in filet mignon, Angus ribeye and a variety of shellfish and seafood. 

“Our Joey Gerard’s Supper Club diners really gravitated towards the steak offerings, and we wanted to respond to that by elevating this restaurant into a true steakhouse,” Bartolotta said. 

