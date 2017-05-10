Bartolotta will convert Joey Gerard’s in Mequon to Mr. B’s steakhouse

Renovations will be complete in mid-September

May 10, 2017, 10:29 AM

Milwaukee-based Bartolotta Restaurant Group announced today that it will convert its Joey Gerard’s supper club in Mequon into a Mr. B’s steakhouse this fall.

This will be the second Mr. B’s restaurant in the Bartolotta chain. The Mr. B’s in Brookfield opened in 1999.

“Feedback from our guests prompted our decision,” said Bartolotta, president and co-owner of the Bartolotta Restaurant Group. “We have been asked for years when we would open a second Mr. B’s restaurant, and decided that Mequon was the perfect location. Listening to the feedback from our guests, we realized they were gravitating toward our steakhouse offerings.”

Joey Gerard’s Mequon will remain open until renovations begin in August, with the new Mr. B’s opening in mid-September 2017 at 11120 N. Cedarburg Road.

Bartolotta Restaurant Group opened two Joey Gerard’s in 2012 to pay homage to Bartolotta’s childhood and the supper clubs he frequented with his parents growing up. The other location is located in downtown Greendale.

In 2016, Mr. B’s in Brookfield was recognized by The Daily Meal as one of the top 50 steakhouses in the United States. Amber Dorszynski, the executive chef at Joey Gerard’s Mequon, will continue to lead the culinary team. Dorzysnski previous worked at Mr. B’s, A Bartolotta Steakhouse, in Brookfield and will work closely with Bartolotta Restaurant Group’s corporate executive chef, Adam Siegel.

“The restaurant will exhibit the same classic steakhouse atmosphere that we have had so much fun creating in Brookfield over the past 18 years,” Bartolotta said. “We look forward to bringing Mr. B’s to Mequon and being a part of the community for years to come.”

