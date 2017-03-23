Bartolotta Restaurants recruiting for up to 100 positions

Will hold two job fairs in April

by

March 23, 2017, 1:41 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/restaurants/bartolotta-restaurants-recruiting-for-up-to-100-positions/

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group will hold two job fairs to fill approximately 100 positions for the company’s Milwaukee restaurants.

The job fairs will be held at the Italian Community Center in the Third Ward.

The job fairs will be held at the Italian Community Center in the Third Ward.

The fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  April 3 and April 8 at the Italian Community Center 631 E. Chicago St., in the Historic Third Ward. Positions are available for Harbor House, Northpoint Custard, The Bartolotta Catering Company, as well as several other restaurants.

The fairs will include open interviews for immediate hire for positions including line cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders, cashiers, maintenance, supervisors, bussers/food runners, banquet servers, and banquet bartenders.

“At the Bartolotta restaurants, we are committed to excellence, from the products we source to the food and service we deliver every day,” said Dustin Farberg, human resource business manager and corporate recruiter.

Anyone interested can visit the scheduled job fairs in April, or apply online at https://www.bartolottas.com/careers or contact HR Business Manager and Corporate Recruiter, Dustin Farberg at dustinfarberg@bartolottas.com.

Related Posts

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group will hold two job fairs to fill approximately 100 positions for the company’s Milwaukee restaurants.

The job fairs will be held at the Italian Community Center in the Third Ward.

The job fairs will be held at the Italian Community Center in the Third Ward.

The fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  April 3 and April 8 at the Italian Community Center 631 E. Chicago St., in the Historic Third Ward. Positions are available for Harbor House, Northpoint Custard, The Bartolotta Catering Company, as well as several other restaurants.

The fairs will include open interviews for immediate hire for positions including line cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders, cashiers, maintenance, supervisors, bussers/food runners, banquet servers, and banquet bartenders.

“At the Bartolotta restaurants, we are committed to excellence, from the products we source to the food and service we deliver every day,” said Dustin Farberg, human resource business manager and corporate recruiter.

Anyone interested can visit the scheduled job fairs in April, or apply online at https://www.bartolottas.com/careers or contact HR Business Manager and Corporate Recruiter, Dustin Farberg at dustinfarberg@bartolottas.com.

Related Posts

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm