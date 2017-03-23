Bartolotta Restaurants recruiting for up to 100 positions

The Bartolotta Restaurant Group will hold two job fairs to fill approximately 100 positions for the company’s Milwaukee restaurants.

The fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 3 and April 8 at the Italian Community Center 631 E. Chicago St., in the Historic Third Ward. Positions are available for Harbor House, Northpoint Custard, The Bartolotta Catering Company, as well as several other restaurants.

The fairs will include open interviews for immediate hire for positions including line cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders, cashiers, maintenance, supervisors, bussers/food runners, banquet servers, and banquet bartenders.

“At the Bartolotta restaurants, we are committed to excellence, from the products we source to the food and service we deliver every day,” said Dustin Farberg, human resource business manager and corporate recruiter.

Anyone interested can visit the scheduled job fairs in April, or apply online at https://www.bartolottas.com/careers or contact HR Business Manager and Corporate Recruiter, Dustin Farberg at dustinfarberg@bartolottas.com.