Bartolotta names new executive chef for Harbor House

A long-time member of the Bartolotta Restaurants culinary team will be taking over as executive chef of the Harbor House restaurant.

Andrew Ruiz, who is currently the executive chef at Joey Gerard’s Supper Club in Greendale, will move to Harbor House in early July, replacing Andrew Fisher, who is stepping down to pursue other interests.

Ruiz has been cooking in Bartolotta kitchens since 2001 including roles at Ristorante Bartolotta, Bacchus, and Rumpus Room

His replacement at Joey Gerard’s will be named at a later date.

Ruiz has been mentored by corporate executive chef and James Beard award winner, Adam Siegel

“We are excited to have Andrew Ruiz join Harbor House, and are confident he will lead the kitchen to continued success,” Siegel said.