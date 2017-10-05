All Purpose in Walker’s Point sold to Bay View restauranteurs

Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood will gain a new restaurant by the end of 2017 as it bids farewell to All Purpose, the modern American-style restaurant at 814 S. 2nd St. that was recently sold to three Bay View restaurant owners and chefs.

John Revord, owner of the Boone & Crockett bar, Mitch Ciohon, chef and owner of Gypsy Taco, and Shay Linkus, chef at The Vanguard, bought All Purpose and plan to open a new establishment there.

“At this point in time, (the buyers) seem like a really great fit for the neighborhood,” said Justin Anthony, the All Purpose owner who is selling the restaurant. “I think they will answer the call to what Walker’s Point is now and to where it might grow in the future.”

Anthony opened the restaurant in 2013 with his aunt, Peggy Magister, co-owner and chef of Crazy Water in Walker’s Point. He plans to keep All Purpose open until Oct. 14, its last service day.

Anthony said a new job opportunity in California and the restaurant’s nearly-expired lease prompted him to sell All Purpose when the buyers offered the deal.

He said the restaurant was never publicly for sale, but when a different buyer had approached Anthony earlier this year and he declined the buyer’s offer, he became open to eventually selling the restaurant.

To meet the sudden increase in customer demand since it announced the purchase, Anthony said All Purpose will serve customers on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 8 and 9– adding two days to its usual Tuesday through Saturday operations.

“I’ve had a great experience with the community and with the guests, but (the purchase) was the perfect stepping stone to move on to the next chapter,” Anthony said.