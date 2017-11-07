Zilber buys 27th Street motel in Franklin

An affiliate of Zilber Ltd. has purchased the Park Motel on South 27th Street in Franklin, which the developer plans to demolish as part of a future mixed-use development.

Trule, LLC sold the motel on a 1.3-acre property at 7273 S. 27th St. to TI Investors of Franklin Apartments LLC for $1.9 million, according to state records.

The property also includes the Little Cancun restaurant, which will not be demolished, according to documents submitted to the city by Zilber.

The property is located just south of Rawson Avenue and north of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company’s Franklin Campus. Milwaukee-based Zilber is planning an 180-unit apartment unit development, and eventually a commercial development at the site.

Zilber’s project was proposed over the summer and approved in October by the Franklin Common Council, with conditions, said Joel Dietl, Franklin planning manager.

Zilber is planning six, three-story 30-unit apartment buildings and a 5,319-square-foot recreation building, swimming pool and patio, dog park and playground, according to plans submitted to the city.

 

