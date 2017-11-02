Who’s on Third owner buys Giovanni’s building on Old World Third

Oak Barrel Public House planned for site

by

November 02, 2017, 11:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/whos-on-third-owner-buys-giovannis-building-on-old-world-third/

The Giovanni’s restaurant building on Old World Third Street in downtown Milwaukee has been sold to the owner of Who’s on Third, who plans to convert it to a restaurant and tavern called Oak Barrel Public House.

Robert Wiltgen purchased the property at 1033 N. Old World Third St. from 1033 Old World 3rd LLC for $1.85 million, according to state records.

In September, Wiltgen, owner of Who’s on Third, 1007 N. Old World Third St., submitted a license application for Oak Barrel Public House.

Wiltgen is working with Milwaukee-based Flux Design to renovate the building for the new restaurant.

Giovanni’s occupied the first floor and the Comedy Cafe was on the second level. Wilgen said he is renovating the entire space. Oak Barrel Public House will serve pizza, gourmet burgers, sandwiches and simple entrees including mac and cheese and spaghetti and meatballs.

Sal Safina, who operated Giovanni’s Italian restaurant at the Old World Third location since October 2015, could not immediately be reached for comment. In September, he said he was looking for another location for his restaurant.

This is Wiltgen’s second project on Old World Third Street in the last month, and will be his third business on the street.

In October, he acquired Matador Taco & Tequila in the former Lucille’s Piano Bar space at 1110 N. Old World Third St. Wiltgen changed re-branded and reopened the restaurant and bar as Cantina on Oct. 20.

He realizes his good timing with the new businesses on Old World Third, and the new Milwaukee Bucks arena that will open next year.

“I think the next 20 to 30 years will be extremely vibrant on the street,” Wiltgen said. “When I first got to Milwaukee in 2003, there wasn’t much interest in the Bucks, but now people love the team and will love to be part of that area.”

The Giovanni’s restaurant building on Old World Third Street in downtown Milwaukee has been sold to the owner of Who’s on Third, who plans to convert it to a restaurant and tavern called Oak Barrel Public House.

Robert Wiltgen purchased the property at 1033 N. Old World Third St. from 1033 Old World 3rd LLC for $1.85 million, according to state records.

In September, Wiltgen, owner of Who’s on Third, 1007 N. Old World Third St., submitted a license application for Oak Barrel Public House.

Wiltgen is working with Milwaukee-based Flux Design to renovate the building for the new restaurant.

Giovanni’s occupied the first floor and the Comedy Cafe was on the second level. Wilgen said he is renovating the entire space. Oak Barrel Public House will serve pizza, gourmet burgers, sandwiches and simple entrees including mac and cheese and spaghetti and meatballs.

Sal Safina, who operated Giovanni’s Italian restaurant at the Old World Third location since October 2015, could not immediately be reached for comment. In September, he said he was looking for another location for his restaurant.

This is Wiltgen’s second project on Old World Third Street in the last month, and will be his third business on the street.

In October, he acquired Matador Taco & Tequila in the former Lucille’s Piano Bar space at 1110 N. Old World Third St. Wiltgen changed re-branded and reopened the restaurant and bar as Cantina on Oct. 20.

He realizes his good timing with the new businesses on Old World Third, and the new Milwaukee Bucks arena that will open next year.

“I think the next 20 to 30 years will be extremely vibrant on the street,” Wiltgen said. “When I first got to Milwaukee in 2003, there wasn’t much interest in the Bucks, but now people love the team and will love to be part of that area.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Exit Planning: The Recipe for a Successful Transition
Embassy Suites Hotel

11/09/20177:30 am-9:30 am