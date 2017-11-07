Wheel & Sprocket owners purchase Bay View warehouse for new store

The owners of Wheel & Sprocket purchased a warehouse in Bay View where they plan to open the company’s first Milwaukee bike shop.

Cobb Real Estate Holdings LLC sold the property at 187 E. Becher St. to 187 East Becher LLC, which is registered to Noel Kegel, co-owner of Wheel & Sprocket for $695,000, according to state records.

The property, which includes a 10,800-square-foot warehouse building and a 1,440-square-foot service building, according to city records, is assessed at $286,700.

Kegel has won approvals from the city of Milwaukee to change the zoning of the building. He plans to sell bicycles there, but also wants to sell food and have public gatherings.

“The holy trinity is bikes, beer and coffee,” Kegel said during an interview in September. “Our core business is bikes, but we want to integrate complementary experiences. Retail brick and mortar is evolving, so on this site, we are looking for more than just a shop.”

Kegel’s father, Chris began working at Wheel & Sprocket in 1973 as a bicycle mechanic. He eventually became a partner in the business and by 1989, was the sole owner and president.

Chris Kegel died in February from liver cancer.

Today, Wheel & Sprocket has locations in Fox Point, Hales Corners, Brookfield and Delafield, two in the Fox Valley and two in the Chicago suburbs.

Noel Kegel plans to open the new store in spring 2019.