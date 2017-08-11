A Pick ‘Save grocery store building in West Bend was sold for $18.2 million to a West Coast-based real estate investment firm.

The 63,160-square-foot store was constructed in 2010. The Pick ‘n Save store has more than 13 years remaining on the lease which expires December 31, 2030.

Randy Blankstein and John Feeney of Northbrook, Ill.-based The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction.

The Boulder Group has not identified the name of the buyer.

“Pick ‘n Save has operated in the immediate area since 1984, demonstrating the tenant’s commitment to the location and successful operating history,” according to a press release by The Boulder Group.

The property is located at the intersection of West Washington Street and Wildwood Road, just off of Highway 45.