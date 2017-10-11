Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women will host its 17th annual Showcase awards to honor commercial real estate development and redevelopment projects in the community on Oct. 26 at the Garage at Harley-Davidson Museum.

Out of 37 nominated projects, a panel of nine judges selected six award-winning projects and a woman of the year.

This year’s winners are:

833 East Michigan| Impact Ingenuity

The Historic Mackie Building | Vision Ingenuity

Waunakee Intermediate School | Impact Achievement

Fuel Café | Vision Achievement

Eleven25 at Pabst | Judge’s Choice Impact

Sage ON PROSPECT | Judge’s Choice Vision

Katie Falvey, vice president of real estate at The Marcus Corporation | Woman of the Year Award Winner

This year attendees will also cast their vote for a project to be awarded as “The People’s Choice.”

Nominees include:

City Lights Brewing Company

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus

Pritzlaff Building

Dr. Mark Eppli, professor of finance and Bell Chair in Real Estate at Marquette University will emcee the ceremony.

“We are excited to raise the bar higher each and every year,” said Lorna Mueller, WCREW member and owner of Brookfield-based The Realty Company LLC.