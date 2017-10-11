WCREW hosting 17th annual Showcase Awards Oct. 26

833 East, Fuel Café and Eleven25 at Pabst among winners

by

October 11, 2017, 10:37 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/wcrew-hosting-17th-annual-showcase-awards-oct-26/

Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women will host its 17th annual Showcase awards to honor commercial real estate development and redevelopment projects in the community on Oct. 26 at the Garage at Harley-Davidson Museum.

833 E. Michigan is one of the award winners.

Out of 37 nominated projects, a panel of nine judges selected six award-winning projects and a woman of the year.

This year’s winners are:

  • 833 East Michigan| Impact Ingenuity
  • The Historic Mackie Building | Vision Ingenuity
  • Waunakee Intermediate School | Impact Achievement
  • Fuel Café | Vision Achievement
  • Eleven25 at Pabst | Judge’s Choice Impact
  • Sage ON PROSPECT | Judge’s Choice Vision
  • Katie Falvey, vice president of real estate at The Marcus Corporation | Woman of the Year Award Winner

This year attendees will also cast their vote for a project to be awarded as “The People’s Choice.”

Nominees include:

  • City Lights Brewing Company
  • St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
  • Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
  • Pritzlaff Building

Dr. Mark Eppli, professor of finance and Bell Chair in Real Estate at Marquette University will emcee the ceremony.

“We are excited to raise the bar higher each and every year,” said Lorna Mueller, WCREW member and owner of Brookfield-based The Realty Company LLC.

Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women will host its 17th annual Showcase awards to honor commercial real estate development and redevelopment projects in the community on Oct. 26 at the Garage at Harley-Davidson Museum.

833 E. Michigan is one of the award winners.

Out of 37 nominated projects, a panel of nine judges selected six award-winning projects and a woman of the year.

This year’s winners are:

  • 833 East Michigan| Impact Ingenuity
  • The Historic Mackie Building | Vision Ingenuity
  • Waunakee Intermediate School | Impact Achievement
  • Fuel Café | Vision Achievement
  • Eleven25 at Pabst | Judge’s Choice Impact
  • Sage ON PROSPECT | Judge’s Choice Vision
  • Katie Falvey, vice president of real estate at The Marcus Corporation | Woman of the Year Award Winner

This year attendees will also cast their vote for a project to be awarded as “The People’s Choice.”

Nominees include:

  • City Lights Brewing Company
  • St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
  • Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
  • Pritzlaff Building

Dr. Mark Eppli, professor of finance and Bell Chair in Real Estate at Marquette University will emcee the ceremony.

“We are excited to raise the bar higher each and every year,” said Lorna Mueller, WCREW member and owner of Brookfield-based The Realty Company LLC.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm