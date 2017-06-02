Warby Parker, Drybar coming to the Historic Third Ward

National retailers will open on Broadway

by

June 02, 2017, 12:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/warby-parker-drybar-coming-to-the-historic-third-ward/

Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood has landed two more trendy national retailers.

Fashion eyeglass retailer Warby Parker and high-end salon Drybar are planning to lease space on North Broadway, according to several real estate sources familiar with the deals.

The Kit and Ace store in the Historic Third Ward.

Warby Parker will be located in the former Kit and Ace store at 315 N. Broadway that abruptly closed in April, according to sources.

Drybar will be located in The Broadway Central building at 241 N. Broadway, according to sources.

Warby Parker was founded in 2010, and has a limited number of retail stores. The New York City-based company primarily sells affordable glasses online under a model that allows customers to try out five pairs for five days, free of charge, before deciding on which pair they want to purchase.

As of 2016, Warby Parker operates around 30 locations.

Drybar was named one of the top “100 brilliant ideas of 2010” by Entrepreneur Magazine. The salon focuses on blowouts, with the service costing $40. Additional services can be added.

Representatives from both companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Warby Parker and Drybar will join national retailers Lululemon Athletica, Pendleton, Anthropologie, West Elm and Milworks in the Third Ward.

Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood has landed two more trendy national retailers.

Fashion eyeglass retailer Warby Parker and high-end salon Drybar are planning to lease space on North Broadway, according to several real estate sources familiar with the deals.

The Kit and Ace store in the Historic Third Ward.

Warby Parker will be located in the former Kit and Ace store at 315 N. Broadway that abruptly closed in April, according to sources.

Drybar will be located in The Broadway Central building at 241 N. Broadway, according to sources.

Warby Parker was founded in 2010, and has a limited number of retail stores. The New York City-based company primarily sells affordable glasses online under a model that allows customers to try out five pairs for five days, free of charge, before deciding on which pair they want to purchase.

As of 2016, Warby Parker operates around 30 locations.

Drybar was named one of the top “100 brilliant ideas of 2010” by Entrepreneur Magazine. The salon focuses on blowouts, with the service costing $40. Additional services can be added.

Representatives from both companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Warby Parker and Drybar will join national retailers Lululemon Athletica, Pendleton, Anthropologie, West Elm and Milworks in the Third Ward.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm