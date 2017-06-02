Warby Parker, Drybar coming to the Historic Third Ward

Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood has landed two more trendy national retailers.

Fashion eyeglass retailer Warby Parker and high-end salon Drybar are planning to lease space on North Broadway, according to several real estate sources familiar with the deals.

Warby Parker will be located in the former Kit and Ace store at 315 N. Broadway that abruptly closed in April, according to sources.

Drybar will be located in The Broadway Central building at 241 N. Broadway, according to sources.

Warby Parker was founded in 2010, and has a limited number of retail stores. The New York City-based company primarily sells affordable glasses online under a model that allows customers to try out five pairs for five days, free of charge, before deciding on which pair they want to purchase.

As of 2016, Warby Parker operates around 30 locations.

Drybar was named one of the top “100 brilliant ideas of 2010” by Entrepreneur Magazine. The salon focuses on blowouts, with the service costing $40. Additional services can be added.

Representatives from both companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Warby Parker and Drybar will join national retailers Lululemon Athletica, Pendleton, Anthropologie, West Elm and Milworks in the Third Ward.