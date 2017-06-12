Wangard affiliate purchases Hartland shopping center

Piggly Wiggly-anchored property sells for $4.9 million

by

June 12, 2017, 12:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/wangard-affiliate-purchases-hartland-shopping-center/

An affiliate of Milwaukee developer Stewart Wangard purchased the Cottonwood Plaza in Hartland for $4.9 million, according to state records.

Cottonwood Plaza

J.F. Clearcotton, LLC purchased the shopping center, located at 505-533 Cottonwood Ave., from P.O’ B Hartland, LLC.

The property has an assessed value of $3.4 million, according to Waukesha County records.

Wangard, chairman and chief executive officer of Wauwatosa-based real estate development firm Wangard Partners Inc., is the registered agent for J.F. Clearcotton, LLC.

The 54,431-square-foot shopping center is 89 percent leased. It was built in 1988 and remodeled in 2006. The center is anchored by a Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

At one time, Wangard Partners was Piggly Wiggly’s primary landlord. The company now manages buildings with six Piggly Wiggly stores in Wisconsin, a Cub Foods in Minneapolis and Pick ’n Save stores in the Fox Valley, Oconomowoc, Kenosha and on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

Today, Cermak Fresh Market grocery store opens in Wangard’s Freshwater Plaza development in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

An affiliate of Milwaukee developer Stewart Wangard purchased the Cottonwood Plaza in Hartland for $4.9 million, according to state records.

Cottonwood Plaza

J.F. Clearcotton, LLC purchased the shopping center, located at 505-533 Cottonwood Ave., from P.O’ B Hartland, LLC.

The property has an assessed value of $3.4 million, according to Waukesha County records.

Wangard, chairman and chief executive officer of Wauwatosa-based real estate development firm Wangard Partners Inc., is the registered agent for J.F. Clearcotton, LLC.

The 54,431-square-foot shopping center is 89 percent leased. It was built in 1988 and remodeled in 2006. The center is anchored by a Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

At one time, Wangard Partners was Piggly Wiggly’s primary landlord. The company now manages buildings with six Piggly Wiggly stores in Wisconsin, a Cub Foods in Minneapolis and Pick ’n Save stores in the Fox Valley, Oconomowoc, Kenosha and on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

Today, Cermak Fresh Market grocery store opens in Wangard’s Freshwater Plaza development in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm