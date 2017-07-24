Walker’s Point Condominiums

July 24, 2017

Owner: An affiliate of VJS Construction, of Pewaukee

Size: 72 units on a 0.72-acre vacant parcel

Cost: $50 million

Milwaukee architect and developer Peter Renner is planning to build a seven-story, 72-unit condominium building along the Milwaukee River in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

The $50 million project, called South Water Condominiums, at the corner of East Pittsburgh Avenue and South Water Street, would be the first condo development in Milwaukee since 2008. 

Renner has the site at 234 S. Water St. under contract and is working with construction firms on bids.

The South Water Condominiums will include two floors of above-ground parking and one-, two- and three-bedroom condos above. The majority of the condos will be two-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet.

