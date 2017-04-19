Vintage clothing shop opening in portion of former Pastiche Bistro

Restaurant planned in Bay View building this summer

by

April 19, 2017, 11:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/vintage-clothing-shop-opening-in-portion-of-former-pastiche-bistro/

Plume Pastiche

Plume, a vintage clothing store, will open in the rear of the former Pastiche building.

A vintage clothing shop is opening in a portion of the former Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar restaurant space in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood this spring.

Plume will occupy about 1,500 square feet at the rear of building, located at 3001 S. Kinnickinnick Ave.

The new store is part of a plan to renovate the entire building just north of Oklahoma Avenue, creating a place that will attract a wide variety of patrons, said Maggie Solveson, co-owner of Plume.

By this summer, the former Pastiche space will have a new restaurant, according to Solveson. The building also will house a horticulturist and a tattoo artist.

“We’re trying to create a one-stop shop for young people,” she said.

The space has been vacant since August, when Pastiche Bistro closed after six years and moved into Hotel Metro downtown.

Solveson and her business partner, Sheila Teruty, each have had their own businesses for about 10 years – Solveson selling women’s vintage clothing online and at traveling shows, and Teruty most recently co-owning Cocoon Room, an art gallery at 820 E. Locust St. in Riverwest that closed in 2015.

“We decided to team up and combine our love of vintage,” Solveson said.

The two-story shop will feature vintage men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and shoes, as well as some new clothing and items from local artists and clothing makers.

The building currently is being renovated and Solveson is hoping to open in four to six weeks.

Plume will have a preview sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the store.

Plume Pastiche

Plume, a vintage clothing store, will open in the rear of the former Pastiche building.

A vintage clothing shop is opening in a portion of the former Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar restaurant space in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood this spring.

Plume will occupy about 1,500 square feet at the rear of building, located at 3001 S. Kinnickinnick Ave.

The new store is part of a plan to renovate the entire building just north of Oklahoma Avenue, creating a place that will attract a wide variety of patrons, said Maggie Solveson, co-owner of Plume.

By this summer, the former Pastiche space will have a new restaurant, according to Solveson. The building also will house a horticulturist and a tattoo artist.

“We’re trying to create a one-stop shop for young people,” she said.

The space has been vacant since August, when Pastiche Bistro closed after six years and moved into Hotel Metro downtown.

Solveson and her business partner, Sheila Teruty, each have had their own businesses for about 10 years – Solveson selling women’s vintage clothing online and at traveling shows, and Teruty most recently co-owning Cocoon Room, an art gallery at 820 E. Locust St. in Riverwest that closed in 2015.

“We decided to team up and combine our love of vintage,” Solveson said.

The two-story shop will feature vintage men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and shoes, as well as some new clothing and items from local artists and clothing makers.

The building currently is being renovated and Solveson is hoping to open in four to six weeks.

Plume will have a preview sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the store.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm