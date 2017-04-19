A vintage clothing shop is opening in a portion of the former Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar restaurant space in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood this spring.

Plume will occupy about 1,500 square feet at the rear of building, located at 3001 S. Kinnickinnick Ave.

The new store is part of a plan to renovate the entire building just north of Oklahoma Avenue, creating a place that will attract a wide variety of patrons, said Maggie Solveson, co-owner of Plume.

By this summer, the former Pastiche space will have a new restaurant, according to Solveson. The building also will house a horticulturist and a tattoo artist.

“We’re trying to create a one-stop shop for young people,” she said.

The space has been vacant since August, when Pastiche Bistro closed after six years and moved into Hotel Metro downtown.

Solveson and her business partner, Sheila Teruty, each have had their own businesses for about 10 years – Solveson selling women’s vintage clothing online and at traveling shows, and Teruty most recently co-owning Cocoon Room, an art gallery at 820 E. Locust St. in Riverwest that closed in 2015.

“We decided to team up and combine our love of vintage,” Solveson said.

The two-story shop will feature vintage men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and shoes, as well as some new clothing and items from local artists and clothing makers.

The building currently is being renovated and Solveson is hoping to open in four to six weeks.

Plume will have a preview sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the store.