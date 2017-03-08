Vanity closing Brookfield Square and Southridge stores

Mall retailer going out of business

March 08, 2017, 10:27 AM

The Vanity stores at Brookfield Square and Southridge malls are closing.

The Vanity store at Brookfield Square will close.

The Vanity store at Brookfield Square will close.

Fargo, N.D.-based Vanity Shop of Grand Forks Inc., which filed for bankruptcy protection March 1, is now shuttering all 137 of its stores nationwide. Its stores in Wausau, La Crosse, Madison, Janesville, Eau Claire, Green Bay and Appleton also will close. Vanity sells women’s and juniors’ apparel and accessories.

Tiger Capital Group is conducting a going-out-of-business sale to sell more than $29 million of merchandise.

The stores in Brookfield and Greendale are each about 3,000 square feet. The company also will be liquidating its store fixtures, equipment and furniture.

“The company’s difficult decision to close all stores is emblematic of the pressures facing mall-based specialty apparel retailers in the wake of ever-increasing competition from big-box ‘fast-fashion’ chains and e-commerce sites,” said Michael McGrail, chief operating officer of Tiger Capital Group.

