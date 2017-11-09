Vacant West Milwaukee site slated for industrial building

A 6.5-acre vacant lot in West Milwaukee could become the site of a new industrial building.

An affiliate of Interstate Partners LLC purchased the property at 4775 W. Electric Ave., situated between the Menards and Pick ‘n Save stores from an affiliate of General Capital Group for $596,530, according to state records.

Interstate Partners is planning to build an 86,000-squre-foot light industrial speculative building at the site.

“We love this location and are excited about the market,” said Caroline Brzezinski, with Interstate Partners. “There is not a lot of Class A industrial here.”

The Village of West Milwaukee Plan Commission will vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Brezezinski is hoping to break ground in spring.

“We’re talking to a wide variety of users for the project,” she said.

Interstate Partners LLC was formed in 2000 to acquire, develop, lease and manage commercial real estate. The company has regional offices in Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul.