United Heartland building in New Berlin sold for $14.7 million

Insurance company will remain a tenant

by

September 01, 2017, 10:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/united-heartland-building-in-new-berlin-sold-for-14-7-million/

United Heartland’s headquarters office building in New Berlin has been sold to an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm for $14.7 million, according to state records.

15200 West Small Road. Photo from Google.

An affiliate of Stonemont Financial Group purchased the 56,014-square-foot building at 15200 West Small Road from Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

The property is located on 8.49 acres east of S. Moorland Road, near the Marcus Ridge Cinema and Stonefire Pizza Co. It has an assessed value of $7.9 million, according to Waukesha County records.

The building is 100 percent occupied by United Heartland, a workers compensation insurance company.

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens, which built the building in 2009 and sold the property to Oak Street in 2013 for $12.8 million. At the time, United Heartland had 11 years left on its lease.

United Heartland’s headquarters office building in New Berlin has been sold to an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm for $14.7 million, according to state records.

15200 West Small Road. Photo from Google.

An affiliate of Stonemont Financial Group purchased the 56,014-square-foot building at 15200 West Small Road from Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

The property is located on 8.49 acres east of S. Moorland Road, near the Marcus Ridge Cinema and Stonefire Pizza Co. It has an assessed value of $7.9 million, according to Waukesha County records.

The building is 100 percent occupied by United Heartland, a workers compensation insurance company.

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens, which built the building in 2009 and sold the property to Oak Street in 2013 for $12.8 million. At the time, United Heartland had 11 years left on its lease.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm