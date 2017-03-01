Umansky Motors property in Glendale sold for $13 million

Virginia REIT purchases dealership property

by

March 01, 2017, 12:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/umansky-motors-property-in-glendale-sold-for-13-million/

A McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust purchased the Umansky Motors property in Glendale for $13 million, according to state records.

The property has an assessed value of about $7.1 million, according to Milwaukee County records.

The sale was only for the real estate, not for the auto dealership business, which is still owned by Umansky Motor Cars.

The 8-acre car dealership at 1400 W. Silver Spring Drive was owned by Memphis, Tennessee-based Umansky Properties WI, LLC. Capital Automotive, of McLean, purchased the dealership Feb. 24.

The company has more than 450 automotive franchise facilities in 37 states, according to its website.

