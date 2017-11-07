Uline purchases 18 acres in Pleasant Prairie for possible future expansion

Property along I-94 is adjacent to corporate campus

by

November 07, 2017, 12:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/uline-purchases-18-acres-in-pleasant-prairie-for-possible-future-expansion/

Uline has purchased 18 acres of land directly east of its first corporate office building in Pleasant Prairie. A spokesman for Uline says the company is acquiring the land for future growth.

The privately-held family business, which has rapidly grown in Wisconsin since first opening a 602,000 distribution center in Pleasant Prairie in 2006, currently has 5.3 million square feet of office and distribution space in the state.

Uline corporate office building in Pleasant Prairie.

The latest purchase is because the company is out of room at the 200-acre corporate campus, said Bill Broydrick, company spokesman.

“It could be for a potential office expansion, but there are no specific plans for use at this time,” Broydrick said.

The Village of Pleasant Prairie sold the 18 acres to Route 165 LLC, which is registered to Uline executive vice president Phil Hunt, late last month, for $7.57 million, according to state records.

The parcel of land is bordered by 104th Street, 120th Avenue and Interstate 94.

Uline’s corporate campus includes two 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse buildings and two identical office buildings that are each 250,000 square feet. The second office building, which is located along I-94, has just been completed.

Employees that were working in temporary space still leased by Uline in Illinois, are being moved into the new headquarters building this month, Hunt said during a previous interview with BizTimes.

Uline also owns several buildings in Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park and an 800,000-square-foot facility in Kenosha.

The company employs 2,400 in southeast Wisconsin and is currently hiring 60 more, non-seasonal employees in Pleasant Prairie due to its increasing growth.

