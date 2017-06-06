Uline buying more land in Pleasant Prairie

Uline is planning to grow its footprint along Interstate 94 in Pleasant Prairie, although how it will expand, is still unknown.

The company is planning to purchase 18.58 acres of land from the village at the southwest corner of Interstate 94 and Highway Q, just east of Uline’s corporate campus for $7.5 million.

The purchase agreement was approved by the village on Monday. The property was recently dedicated to the village by the Community Development Authority for the transaction.

“This area has been prepared for high quality economic development over the last three decades, in order to ensure the highest return on investment for taxpayers,” said Tom Shircel, interim village administrator. “Uline’s purchase of this land will contribute towards that end.”

Uline has not yet announced its plans for the property.

Uline has been rapidly expanding in Kenosha County. The company is currently building a second, 284,260-square-foot, three-story office building along I-94 in Pleasant Prairie. The building, which is located on 37 acres, south of Highway Q, will be similar to Uline’s existing corporate headquarters, located northwest of the new building.

Uline also built a second 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center at its corporate headquarters campus in Pleasant Prairie and a 60,000-square-foot office building and a 1 million-square-foot distribution center on a site in Kenosha.