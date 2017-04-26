Two restaurants to replace office tower at Mayfair Mall

Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa plans to add two standalone first-to-Wisconsin restaurants at the southwest corner of the shopping center property, where an office tower is currently located.

The 12-story, 120,000-square-foot office tower at northeast corner of North Mayfair Road and West North Avenue will be demolished for the new restaurants, Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant and Seasons 52|Wine Bar & Grill, according to plans submitted to the city.

Chicago-based GGP Inc., (formerly known as General Growth Properties), which owns the office tower and Mayfair Mall, announced in 2015 that it would likely demolish the office building for retail development.

Uncle Julio’s was founded in Dallas. The restaurant specializes in fajita’s with homemade tortilla shells and margaritas. The 9,500-square-foot restaurant at Mayfair Mall will be open seven days a week and will employ about 100 full and part-time people.

Seasons 52 is part of the Orlando, Florida-based Darden Restaurant group, which owns the Olive Garden. The restaurant is a fresh grill and wine bar that offers a seasonal menu inspired by farmer’s markets. The 10,500-square-foot restaurant at Mayfair Mall will also be open seven days a week and employ about 100 people, according to plans submitted to the city.

The city plan commission will review the proposals May 8. If approved, the restaurants will join Texas de Brazil, which announced recently that it would make its Wisconsin debut at the former McCormick & Schmick’s building, 2550 N. Mayfair Road, at Mayfair Mall.

