Two residential real estate firms merge

Keller Williams Realty and The Gallagher Team become one

August 09, 2017, 11:37 AM

A long-time residential real estate team in the Lake Country area has joined Keller Williams Realty, a Milwaukee-area real estate franchise with offices in Whitefish Bay and New Berlin.

Bruce Gallagher, Jennifer Wolf-Beaster and Kathy Gallagher Rosenheimer.

Keller Williams Realty – Milwaukee North Shore announced the partnership agreement this week with The Gallagher Team, which was founded in 1982 by Beachy Gallagher.

Maureen and Rick Stallé, owners of Keller Williams Realty – North Shore in Whitefish Bay and Keller Williams Southwest in New Berlin, will be investors in the expansion to the Lake Country.

The Gallagher Team is currently led by managing partner Bruce Gallagher, and includes Kathy Gallagher Rosenheimer and Jennifer Wolf-Beaster.

The emerging Lake Country KW brokerage will be run by Gallagher.

Maureen Stallé

“This partnership will enable us to execute plans for continued investment and growth for Keller Williams and The Gallagher Team throughout Milwaukee,” said Bruce Gallagher.

The Gallagher Team has served the Lake Country area of greater Milwaukee for more than 35 years and has consistently ranked in the top 1 percent of all residential sales associates in the 5,000 member Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

The Stallés opened the Keller Williams Reality – Milwaukee North Shore office in Whitefish Bay in October of 2014 and the Keller Williams Southwest office in New Berlin in May of 2017.

“We are thrilled that two of Milwaukee’s premier real estate players, The Gallagher Team and Team Trimble Real Estate, have joined together in a Keller Williams partnership with us to grow the Keller Williams Lake Country brand,” Maureen Stallé said.

