Two residential real estate firms merge

Keller Williams Realty – Milwaukee North Shore has expanded with the addition of Gallagher Kies & Company.

Gallagher Kies & Company is led by founder Molly Gallagher and includes long-time luxury real estate specialists Eileen Nelson, Julie Bulgrin and Maggie Drane.

Molly Gallagher, a Shorewood native, is an expert in luxury, older East Side, Shorewood and North Shore homes.

“I am so excited for our new company to join Keller Williams,” Gallagher said. “I am proud of my team’s commitment and dedication to real estate and their understanding of all of the emotions and nuances of the process.”

Maureen Stallé, founding owner and operating partner for Keller Williams Realty – Milwaukee North Shore, said the Gallagher Kies & Company’s experience in selling and buying luxury East Side homes, condos and duplexes in the Brady and Astor area along with Mequon homes will be a great addition to the office.

This is the second addition to the Keller Williams Realty team in recent months.

In August, The Gallagher Team, which was founded in 1982 by Beachy Gallagher in the Lake Country area, joined Keller Williams.