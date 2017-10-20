Two large apartment complexes fetch high price from out-of-state buyer

Located on northwest side of Milwaukee

by

October 20, 2017, 1:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/two-large-apartment-complexes-fetch-high-price-from-out-of-state-buyer/

One of the country’s largest apartment owners has expanded its footprint to the Milwaukee market with two multi-million dollar purchases on the northwest side of the city.

Arbor Ridge Apartments.

Kirkland, Washington-based Weidner Apartment Homes purchased the Arbor Ridge Apartments in the 7900 block of 107th Street and the Sunset Ridge Apartments in the 8100 block of 107th Street for $16.6 million and $12.6 million, respectively, according to state records.

The Arbor Ridge Apartments were sold by Arbor Ridge Apartments LLC, which was registered to a subsidiary of Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc.

They are located on 10.3 acres.

The Sunset Ridge Apartments, which include 144 units in 32 buildings on 18.8 acres, were sold by SR Apartments Limited Partnership, which is registered to a subsidiary of Milwaukee-based Mandel Group.

According to a 2015 article by Bloomberg, Weidner Apartment Homes was founded by billionaire Dean Weidner, 74, and had a net asset value of $2.3 billion in 2015.

In 2015, the firm had more than 38,000 apartment units mainly in Phoenix, Tucson, Seattle, Anchorage, Colorado and Texas.

One of the country’s largest apartment owners has expanded its footprint to the Milwaukee market with two multi-million dollar purchases on the northwest side of the city.

Arbor Ridge Apartments.

Kirkland, Washington-based Weidner Apartment Homes purchased the Arbor Ridge Apartments in the 7900 block of 107th Street and the Sunset Ridge Apartments in the 8100 block of 107th Street for $16.6 million and $12.6 million, respectively, according to state records.

The Arbor Ridge Apartments were sold by Arbor Ridge Apartments LLC, which was registered to a subsidiary of Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc.

They are located on 10.3 acres.

The Sunset Ridge Apartments, which include 144 units in 32 buildings on 18.8 acres, were sold by SR Apartments Limited Partnership, which is registered to a subsidiary of Milwaukee-based Mandel Group.

According to a 2015 article by Bloomberg, Weidner Apartment Homes was founded by billionaire Dean Weidner, 74, and had a net asset value of $2.3 billion in 2015.

In 2015, the firm had more than 38,000 apartment units mainly in Phoenix, Tucson, Seattle, Anchorage, Colorado and Texas.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW hosts Political Panel Discussion
Wisconsin Club

10/20/20177:00 am-9:00 am

USO Wisconsin Gala
Miller Park

10/21/20176:00 pm-10:00 pm

Business Health Care Group Annual Meeting
Italian Community Center

10/24/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Optimizing building control systems
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

10/25/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

WCREW Showcase Awards 2017
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

10/26/20175:00 pm-8:30 pm