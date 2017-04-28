Two-Fifty celebrates grand re-opening in downtown Milwaukee

20-story office tower has undergone massive remodeling project since 2015 [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

April 28, 2017, 12:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/real-estate/two-fifty-celebrates-grand-re-opening-in-downtown-milwaukee/

About 250 people attended the grand re-opening Thursday of the Two-Fifty office tower in downtown Milwaukee.

The 20-story office tower at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. has undergone a complete renovation since it was purchased in 2015 by Chicago-based real estate firms Fulcrum Asset Advisors and Millbrook Properties for $9.75 million.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The two firms have invested $8.8 million and have attracted new tenants including the Milwaukee-area office of commercial real estate firm JLL, which relocated from Brookfield in 2016, Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, NAIOP Wisconsin, and the Petrie and Pettit law firm.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett welcomed the building’s most recent tenant addition, Associated Bank, which will be located in 2,100 square feet on the building’s ground floor.

“I can’t tell you how many times I heard from folks who hadn’t set foot in the building for a number of years and were in awe of the transformation,” said Marnie Noel, vice president at JLL. “Seems to me everyone saw the potential that has now come to fruition.”

Comments

News

