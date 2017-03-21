True Religion opening first Wisconsin store in Pleasant Prairie

Vernon, California-based denim company True Religion will open its first Wisconsin store on April 24 at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

“We are so excited to bring True Religion, one of the most iconic denim wear brands around, to our center this spring,” Cristin Newton, director of marketing and business development at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets said in a statement.

The 2,700-square-foot store will be located next to Brooks Brothers Factory Store.

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets is a 90-store outdoor shopping center located off Interstate 94 at Highway 165. This spring, the Nike Factory Store, Converse, Chico’s Outlet and DXL, formerly Casual Male, are all planning expansions within the center.

Earlier this month, the BCBGMAXAZRIA store at the outlet mall closed when the store’s parent company, BCBG Max Azria Group filed for bankruptcy.