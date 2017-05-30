Timmerman Plaza Pick ‘n Save store to close

It's the third in the metro area that will be closed by the end of June

by

May 30, 2017, 5:26 PM

The Pick ‘n Save store at Timmerman Plaza on Silver Spring Drive in the city of Milwaukee will close no later than June 23, according to a memo recently sent to staff.

A Pick ‘n Save store operated by Roundy’s.

This marks the third Pick ‘n Save store closure announced this month due to poor financial performance.

On May 12, employees at the New Berlin Sunnyslope store at 13995 W. National Ave., and the Pewaukee store at 601 Ryan St. were told their stores will close.

“After careful consideration of the long-term financial performance of this store, our efforts did not bring about the results needed to meet our business goals and objectives,” according to the memo sent to employees. “Therefore, we have made a decision to close this store.”

The closure of the Timmerman Plaza store at 10202 W. Silver Spring Dr. will affect 87 people.

Another 127 people will lose their jobs when the two suburban Pick ‘n Save stores close.

Employees will be offered the opportunity to work at a nearby store, according to the company.

Nearby Pick ‘n Save stores include Brookfield East, 12755 W. Capitol Drive; Midtown, 5700 W. Capitol Drive; and Good Hope, 7401 W. Good Hope Road.

“We are making a significant capital investment in our Wisconsin stores for the benefit of our customers,” the memo states. “We have completed the remodeling of our Fox Valley and Madison area stores and are currently in the exciting process of remodeling 24 major stores in the Milwaukee Metro area.”

Grocery industry analyst David Livingston predicted in an interview with BizTimes in August that within the next five years, at least a dozen Pick ’n Save stores in southeastern Wisconsin could close, due to redundancies of the stores themselves and increased competition in the market from newcomers like Meijer and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Livingston gave a list of the stores he believed would close, which included the three stores that will be closed by the end of June.

And those aren’t the only Pick ‘n Save stores that have closed in recent years. When Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. announced in November 2015 it was acquiring Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Inc. for $866 million, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, Rodney McMullen, said there were no plans to close any of the company’s Pick ’n Save stores.

But less than a year later the Clarke Square Pick ’n Save on Milwaukee’s south side was closed. The Pick ‘n Save store in Kimberly was also closed in 2016.

In the two years prior to the Kroger acquisition, Roundy’s closed Pick ’n Save stores in Waukesha, Saukville, Milwaukee, West Allis and Racine.

